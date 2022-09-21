150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov celebrated in Jakarta

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia celebrated the 150th anniversary of Kazakh educator, linguist and public figure Akhmet Baitursynov.

The event was attended by members of the Dimash Indonesian Dears fan club, teachers at secondary schools in Jakarta, representatives of the Dompet Dhuafa Charitable Foundation, one of the famous Indonesian bloggers Lia Malik, as well as a member of the Association of writers of Indonesia, author of a number of novels and short stories Asma Nadia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the event, the Embassy diplomats made a presentation about the biography, creativity and political activities of Akhmet Baitursynov. A documentary film about the contribution of Akhmet Baitursynov to the development of the Kazakh language and literature was shown.

In addition, a member of the fan club Dimash Indonesian Dears Tita Kossatita read the poem «Oqugha shaqyru» of Akhmet Baytursynov in Kazakh language and explained its content in Indonesian language.

Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service







