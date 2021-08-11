154 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 154 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection in one day.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 26 - was registered in Almaty city. Ranked second is Nur-Sultan city with 19 COVID-19 deaths. 17 COVID-19 patients passed away in Shymkent city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 7,657 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 656,777 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 540,850 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.