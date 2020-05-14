154 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan for past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 154 more coronavirus-positive cases that is 2.8% growth, the special website coronavirus2020.kz reads.

30 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 50 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 8 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 4 in Karaganda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Turkestan region.

As of now the country’s coronavirus tally stands at 5,571.