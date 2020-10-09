154 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 154 more COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

The country’s total recoveries cases stand at 103,758.

Of 154 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 18 have been reported in Shymkent city, 29 - in Akmola region, 3 - in Aktobe region, 54 - in Atyrau region, 6 - in Karaganda region, 5 - in Kostanay region, 38 - in Mangistau region, and 1 - in Pavlodar region.