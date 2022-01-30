156,342 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 156,342 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,226 are being treated as in-patients and 146,116 as out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 393, in critical condition – 163, and on artificial lung ventilation – 95.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 9,475 in the past 24 hours. 12,611 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.