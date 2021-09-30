156 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 156 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

224 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, eleven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 75,692 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 62,424 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,828 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 2,252 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 884,886 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 820,792 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.