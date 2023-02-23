EN
    17:10, 23 February 2023 | GMT +6

    156 thou buildings in danger of collapsing in Türkiye - ambassador

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 156 thousand buildings are in danger of collapsing in the aftermath of the major quakes in Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Turkish ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said that around 1 million 188 thousand buildings have been inspected to detect damage triggered by massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

    According to him, 156 thousand buildings are in danger of collapsing in the aftermath of the major quakes.

    Notably, Kazakhstanis raised five million dollars for those affected by the quakes in Türkiye.


