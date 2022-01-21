157 diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 157 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

165 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia was recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 85,209 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 78,424 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,246 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 16,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,117,160 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 980,844 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.