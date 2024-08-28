EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:13, 28 August 2024 | GMT +6

    15th-century manuscript about Kazakh Sultan Zhanibek found in Istanbul

    15th-century manuscript devoted to Kazakh Sultan Zhanibek found in Istanbul
    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

    A 96-page manuscript written in 1334 was found in Istanbul, which includes gold-engraved hikmetes about the ancestors of Sultan Zhanibek - from Genghis Khan to the father of Uzbek Khan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

    The inner cover of the manuscript bears a seal of the Ottoman Sultan Bayezid II (1447-1512).

    The historical document was discovered by Kazakh scholar Omirbek Kanai, an employee of the Central State Archive, during his research work in Istanbul, which was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information.

    A copy of the manuscript was delivered to Kazakhstan, and the research is ongoing.

    15th-century manuscript devoted to Kazakh Sultan Zhanibek found in Istanbul
    Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan
    x