15th-century manuscript about Kazakh Sultan Zhanibek found in Istanbul

A 96-page manuscript written in 1334 was found in Istanbul, which includes gold-engraved hikmetes about the ancestors of Sultan Zhanibek - from Genghis Khan to the father of Uzbek Khan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The inner cover of the manuscript bears a seal of the Ottoman Sultan Bayezid II (1447-1512).

The historical document was discovered by Kazakh scholar Omirbek Kanai, an employee of the Central State Archive, during his research work in Istanbul, which was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information.

A copy of the manuscript was delivered to Kazakhstan, and the research is ongoing.