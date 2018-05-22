15th Eurasian Media Forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The 15th Eurasian Media Forum has started its work today in Almaty.

It was initiated back to 2002. It brings today above 600 delegates from 60 countries of the world. About 50 foreign and Kazakhstan's experts - statesmen, politicians, political scientists and mass media reps are to take floor there.



As stated there, the media forum is a perfect platform for exchanging information and sharing practice.



The forum is focused on a wide range of issues, including global rebuilding of the world, possible scenarios, and explosive growth of information technologies.



The forum lasts until May 24.