15th Gulf Water Conference to convene on April 28

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation "Kahramaa" in collaboration with Water Science and Technology Association and Secretariate General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will hold the 15th Guld Water Conference in Doha on April 28, under the patronage of HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sharida Al Kaabi, QNA reports.

Twenty speakers will participate in the conference attending seven main sessions, and 50 research papers will be discussed. The topics include ways of reducing carbon emissions in the water sector of the GCC Countries in collaboration with the General Secretariate, and the effective management of the municipal water sector in collaboration with Arab Countries Water Utilities Association. Additionally, the conference will explore prospects of water science and technology research in collaboration with the UNESCO office in Cairo, and the use of technology to bridge the data gap for the effective management of agricultural water in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations 'FAO.' The sessions will also cover topics related to the privatization of the water sector and regulatory aspects, which are organized in cooperation with the Arab Countries Water Utilities Association. Additionally, the sessions will address water information systems for integrated water management in collaboration with the UNESCO office in Doha, as well as the study of antimicrobial resistance in municipal wastewater in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme.

HE President of Kahramaa, Eng. Issa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, pointed out that technology is an important tool we possess today, and we strive to harness it to improve the water sector and enhance the management of water resources. With coordination between the GCC countries and the concerned organizations, we can effectively implement these innovations. This conference is an invitation to share expertise and discuss the latest technologies, benefits, and challenges facing the region. It is an important step towards the sustainability of the water sector, elevating the level of water treatment, investing in water sector technologies, and identifying smart innovative solutions.

He also stated that the conference welcomes all participants and invites fruitful discussions related to the future of the water sector and modern technology in the Gulf region. Water resources serve as a link between society and the environment and are an essential resource for human well-being that cannot be dispensed with. To enhance water sustainability, it is necessary to develop technological and smart systems in this sector, cooperate among neighboring countries, and have the ability to adapt to challenges and come out of the conference with actionable recommendations. The conference also aims to invite all researchers, experts, and engineers in the water sector to present innovations and initiatives to achieve water efficiency and the goals of sustainable development.

The Vice President of the Water Science and Technology Association, the Head of the Scientific and Training Committee, and the Dean of the Graduate Studies College at the Arabian Gulf University, Professor Waleed Al Zubari, stated that the conference primarily aims to review the current and emerging technologies used in various water sectors, increase awareness of them, and understand their advantages, challenges, and limitations. The participants will endeavor to present technological solutions applied in the region and internationally to address the challenges that face the water sector. The conference also aims to connect scientists and exchange expertise and case studies of best practices in the GCC countries and other countries in the region regarding the use of technology in the water sector.

Prof. Al Zubari mentioned that the conference's slogan is 'Gulf Water: Embracing Technological Progress,' attributing choosing the slogan to the radical change in the systems of production, management, and governance, at a time when we stand on the brink of the technological revolution, the fourth industrial revolution. He anticipates that technology will have an impact on the entire water sector and the activities related to the management of this sector.

He added, saying: ''The rapid developments in modern technologies in all aspects of water informatics, the current massive amount of data coming from all types of devices, the increasing capacity of computers, and the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud analytics, and the general digital transformation of the council's states will revolutionize all sectors, and the water sector system will be no exception.'' An example in the municipal water supply sector, he said: ''The combination of the power of data analytics, including artificial intelligence, with the current and future urban water infrastructure, represents a significant untapped opportunity for the operation, maintenance, and rehabilitation of water infrastructure in urban areas to achieve economic development and social sustainability. Similarly, in the management of agricultural water, the adoption of smart water management systems, where sensors measure soil moisture in real-time and automatically irrigate the field without human intervention, provides a great opportunity to enhance irrigation efficiency and improve water usage.'' In the same context, he affirmed the need to evaluate these modern innovations, explore their current adoption in the GCC countries, and examine the policies and institutional technical aspects that facilitate the adoption of these technologies to improve the comprehensive management and sustainability of water in the region.

The 15th Gulf Water Conference calls for harnessing technologies in both the supply and demand management to achieve effective water management in the GCC countries. It encourages the exchange of expertise and discussion about the benefits, costs, risks, and the required human capabilities, as well as the obstacles facing their implementation.