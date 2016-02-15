15yo girl in Arizona commits murder-suicide killing another girl: Police

PHOENIX. KAZINFORM - Two 15-year-old girls are dead after a shooting today at a Glendale, Arizona, high school this morning, police said.

And investigators found evidence at the scene leading them to believe that one girl took the life of the other before taking her own life, police said, noting the investigation is still ongoing, AKI Press reported citing ABC news.

The shooting was reported at Independence High School, about 12 miles outside of Phoenix. The two teenagers were shot just before 8 a.m. in an "isolated" area of campus, Glendale police said.

Officers found both girls dead at the scene, Officer Tracey Breeden, spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department, said at a news conference.

The girls were found together with a weapon near them, Breeden said. Both girls were in the 10th grade, she added.

During the processing of the scene, a suicide note was located, police said.

"This was not any sort of active shooter incident and there is no danger to the school or community at this time," police said earlier today after the campus was put on lockdown.

In a statement released later today, police said: "Information gathered by detectives reveal the two girls were very close friends, appearing to also be in a relationship. Detectives do not have any persons of interest and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects."

"The investigation has led detectives to believe this incident was a murder suicide," police added. "In addition, information obtained indicates gunshots were heard at the school this morning, but it is believed no students witnessed the shooting."