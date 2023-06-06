15yo girl went missing in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Police is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Aulieagash village of Panfilov district, Kazinform refers to Polisia.kz.

The teen left home on June 4 and has not returned home yet. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, jeans, and white sports shoes.

Police is seeking for information concerning the whereabouts of the missing girl and urging to contact +7 705 519 1021, +7 707 786 4630, +7 771 492 1007 or 102.