    15:18, 18 April 2018 | GMT +6

    15yo Kazakh athlete grabs World Polyathlon Championship title

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The World Summer Polyathlon Championship took place on April 11-15 in Belarus, the physical culture and sport department of Karaganda region wrote on its Facebook page. 

    It brought together more than 200 representatives from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, Uganda, Ghana, Estonia and Nigeria.

    Gleb Sobolev of Kazakhstan finished first in the age category of 14-15 years old. Kazakhstan's team came second in the team event.

