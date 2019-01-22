15yo Kazakh boxer pockets gold at int'l tournament

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kseniya Dreval of Aktobe, aged 15, has won a golden medal at the Nations Cup, the international boxing tournament in the junior women's category held in Sombor, Serbia.

Dreval crashed her rival from Slovenia to win the first place in the +80 kg weight category.



The personal trainer of Kseniya Dreval is honored coach of Kazakhstan Alimbek Balmagambetov. He is known as a boxing trainer of world champion Galib Dzhafarov.

Following the tournament results, the Kazakh junior team took the first place.