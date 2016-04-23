16,000 trees to be planted in Astana during citywide clean-up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Mr. Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and 100,000 residents of the Kazakh capital are participating in the annual citywide clean-up today.

"Over 16,000 trees will be planted in the city today. I would like to thank all of those who joined the citywide clean-up. I believe that we are all responsible for keeping our city clean," mayor Dzhaksybekov said after planting a tree in the park next to the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Some 4,000 enterprises and organizations, 200 health and education institutions as well as 130 agencies and national companies joined the citywide clean-up event in Astana.