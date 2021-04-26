EN
    11:11, 26 April 2021 | GMT +6

    16,049 in Atyrau rgn administered first dose of Sputnik V vaccine

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 16,049 people in Atyrau region were administered the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine, Kazinform reports.

    As of April 25, 760 locals were inoculated the first shot. 13 of them are health workers, 5 teachers, 4 policemen, 1 student, 6 with underlying conditions, etc. Between February 1 and April 25, 16,049 were given the first shot.

    Vaccination is free and is open to everyone.

    32,200 doses of the vaccine were delivered in the region since February 1.


