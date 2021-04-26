11:11, 26 April 2021 | GMT +6
16,049 in Atyrau rgn administered first dose of Sputnik V vaccine
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 16,049 people in Atyrau region were administered the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine, Kazinform reports.
As of April 25, 760 locals were inoculated the first shot. 13 of them are health workers, 5 teachers, 4 policemen, 1 student, 6 with underlying conditions, etc. Between February 1 and April 25, 16,049 were given the first shot.
Vaccination is free and is open to everyone.
32,200 doses of the vaccine were delivered in the region since February 1.