16,371 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16,371 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 6,185. Almaty city has logged the second highest number of daily recoveries – 2,368. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 2,291.

1,029 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region in the past 24 hours.

Pavlodar region has reported 694 COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – 692, Akmola region – 620, North Kazakhstan region – 547, Atyrau region – 520, East Kazakhstan region – 305, Mangistau region – 243, West Kazakhstan region – 212, Kyzylorda region – 188, Almaty region – 143, Turkestan region – 138, and Shymkent city – 106.

Kostanay region has seen 90 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,114,833.



