16,977 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16,977 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of 16,977 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,524 are in-patients and 14,453 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 221, in critical condition – 67, and on artificial lung ventilation – 41.

Notably, the country has logged 393 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 718 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.