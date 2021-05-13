16 Akmola students win silver medals at IQanat Olympiad

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 16 Akmola students won grants to study at the IQanat High School of Burabai. They gained the maximum points at the IQanat Olympiad, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional education department, more than 700 pupils from 14 regions of Kazakhstan participated in the republican round of the Olympiad. It is the largest private Olympiad conducted exclusively for pupils of rural schools. The winners gain not only the diploma but also an equal access to enter the most prestigious Kazakhstani and international universities.

Following the third round Akmola region took the 2nd place among 14 regions of Kazakhstan.