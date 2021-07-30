16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 30, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «red zone».

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, 7,778 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.