16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 31, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus «green zone».

The country is in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has reported 4,322 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 6,533 more people have beaten the virus in the country.



