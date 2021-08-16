16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 16, almost all areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the coronavirus spread map.

Turkestan region is in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

The country remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has logged 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 5,421 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.