16 cases of monkeypox detected in France

PARIS. KAZINFORM - France’s public health authority on Sunday confirmed 16 cases of the monkeypox virus in the country, as the statistics mark a big jump since the first case was detected in the country nine days ago, Anadolu Agency reports.

A majority of these cases have been reported in the Paris region of Ile-de-France with 12 cases, two cases in Occitanie, and 1 in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Normandy each, said a statement from the health authority’s update on the epidemic as of Saturday.

The statement added that there will be long-term monitoring of the infections and coordination with other European countries and international health organizations like the World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control for information.

In France, as in most cases in Europe, the monkeypox cases have occurred mainly, but not exclusively, in men who have sex with men, with no direct link to people returning from endemic areas, the statement underlined.

France detected the first case in the Paris region on May 20. Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon earlier this week announced targeted vaccination of healthcare workers treating patients with monkeypox and contact cases.

The zoonotic disease is caused by an orthopoxvirus and can be transmitted from animals to humans as well as human to human. Symptoms can begin with a high fever, headaches, body aches, and weakness. After about two days, blistering rashes and boils on the face, hands, and feet start. Patients are advised to be in isolation throughout the duration of the disease which can last until three to four weeks.