16 countries joined Kazakhstan's green technologies initiative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "16 countries of the world have already joined the Green Bridge partnership program," head of the International Center for Green Technology and Investment Projects Rapil Zhoshybayev said.

"Our centre will revive the Green Bridge partnership program and give an new impetus to such a great international intuitive of Kazakhstan. 16 countries and 16 organizations have already joined it," Zhoshybayev told a roundtable themed Sustainable urban infrastructure of Kazakhstan: green construction characteristics in Astana.



He also added that China and the Republic of Korea are expected to join the program this year.



"The use of potential of energy and hydro-efficiency in buildings in Kazakhstan may lead both to saving of energy, improvement in air quality, preservation of water resources and use of the latest construction technologies," he stressed.

