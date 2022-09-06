16 COVID-19 patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 6 some 17,009 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan with 404 patients staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports. 16,605 are getting at-home treatment.

16 COVID-19 patients are staying in critical condition, 7 in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263.