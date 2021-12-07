EN
    08:16, 07 December 2021 | GMT +6

    16 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 27.6% in Atyrau region as 16 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s infectious diseases hospitals are 18.9% full with 110 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, Atyrau region's health office said.

    The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 27.6% in the region as 16 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, two of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

    It was reported that the region had reported no death from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    As earlier reported 776 women and teens have received Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region.


