16 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 16 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 87 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 61,301 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 3,756. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 54,851 in the country.

Notably, 7,481 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.