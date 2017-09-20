EN
    11:47, 20 September 2017 | GMT +6

    16 energy technologies showcased at EXPO-2017 to be introduced in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16 energy technologies showcased at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 this summer will be introduced in Astana, according to mayor Asset Issekeshev.

    "The Astana city administration offered 300 engineers to study and analyze 110 projects presented at the EXPO event. As a result, they picked 16 energy technologies from 9 countries of the world - Austria, Poland, France, the U.S., Russia, China, Lithuania, Germany that will be introduced in the Kazakh capital city," Issekeshev revealed.

    Astana authorities have already mapped out the Overall Energy Preservation and Efficiency Plan for 2016-2020," mayor Issekeshev said, speaking of the results of socioeconomic development of the city over the past 8 months at the session of the city maslikhat.

    In his words, the plan encompasses a lot of innovative projects, including managing heat flows, small architectural forms of renewable energy sources in Astana and smart lighting.

