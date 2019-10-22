16 hospitals to be constructed in Kazakhstan by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s Government session Kazakhstan Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov spoke about plans on constructing medical facilities in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the Ministry plans to build 16 large hospitals under the PPP. The construction of medical facilities will be worth KZT838.5 billion. It is expected that the hospitals will provide 19 thousand jobs for the population.

He also said that to date the implementation of 7 PPP projects has begun with a total investment of KZT439.2 billion.

In addition, the Ministry has started to work out 9 projects of the second pool with a total cost of about KZT400 billion.