16 Kazakh universities enter Times Higher Education Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani universities have achieved a significant progress in international rankings. 16 of them have entered the Times Higher Education rankings, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor at the Forum of the Asian Universities Alliance in Astana, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan is currently implementing a number initiatives aimed at the transformation of the top-level regional universities.

«The Academic Excellence Centre» project is aimed at creation of a research eco-system in the regional universities by setting up educational and research laboratories. These centers will promote academic and scientific development, raising the academic standards to the international level. Kazakhstani universities have achieved a significant progress in international rankings in recent years. 16 Kazakhstani universities have entered the Times Higher Education ranking,» said he.