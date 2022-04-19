EN
    09:11, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    16 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19 in past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Mangistay region added the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 5. Four people beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. Almaty, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions reported two COVID-19 recoveries each. One person recovered from the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region.

    The number of people who made full recovery from the coronavirus infection stands in Kazakhstan at 1,290,896.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 10 Kazakhstanis had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day.


