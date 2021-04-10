16 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 nationals of Kazakhstan return home without PCR test certificates, Kazinform reports.

30 international flights from Sri Lanka, China, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 9.

Of 4,135 passengers onboard of those flights, only 16 had no PCR test certificates.

16 flights carrying 2,277 passengers (2,271 with PCR tests, 6 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 1,036 passengers onboard (1,027 with PCR tests, 9 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

4 flights with 458 passengers onboard (457 with PCR tests, 1 had no PCR test) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

2 flights with 296 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 68 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Kostanay city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 15 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 8 without PCR tests, none tested positive for COVID-19.