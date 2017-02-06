EN
    09:07, 06 February 2017 | GMT +6

    16 killed, dozens injured in road accident in Honduras

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 16 people were killed and 34 were injured in Honduras, in a collision between a bus and a lorry outside the country's capital Tegucigalpa, Kazinform has learnt from foreign media.

    The injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa.

    The accident took place about 10 kilometers outside the capital on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.

    According to the police, lorry driver fled after the crash.

