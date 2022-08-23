16 large enterprises of Kazakhstan to cut emissions over 5 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government meeting that for the past six months emissions of 16 enterprises hit 293,200 tons, Kazinform reports.

Last year allocated KZT 89.3 bln for the development of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project. This year it is planned to allot some KZT 161 bln.

«It is targeted to cut emissions of 16 large enterprises by 20% over the next five years in 10 large cities. In 2021, 16 enterprises emitted 655,000 tons of pollutants into the air which is 3% less against 2020 with a limit set at 803,800 tons. In the first quarter of 2022 the enterprises released 293,200 tons which is 6.7% less against the same period of 2021,» the Minister announced at the Government meeting.

He stressed that Arcelor Mittal Temirtau and Atyrau refinery plan to cut emissions by 30% and 9.1% correspondingly by 2030. The Almaty thermal power plant 2 is expected to reduce emissions by 80% by 2025.