EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:19, 26 July 2022 | GMT +6

    16 level crossing crashes reported in Kazakhstan since Jan 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16 level crossing crashes have been registered in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company reported.

    In two cases, the rolling stock derailed as a result of the accident. All the accidents were caused by gross violation of traffic rules by drivers of road vehicles.

    According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the drivers ignore warning signs, drive out to the level crossings at a restricting signal and bypass the closed crossing gates, although the train has a priority.

    Trying to «slip» in front of the train approaching the level crossing, they endanger not only themselves and those in the car, but also train crew and passengers. An accident at a level crossing results in train delays and damages railway tracks and a rolling stock. For example, nearly 500 million tenge was spent on restoration of a locomotive after the collision with a truck at the Arkalyk-Shubarkol level crossing last year.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Railways Road accidents KazakhstanTemirZholy Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!