16 level crossing crashes reported in Kazakhstan since Jan 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16 level crossing crashes have been registered in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Company reported.

In two cases, the rolling stock derailed as a result of the accident. All the accidents were caused by gross violation of traffic rules by drivers of road vehicles.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the drivers ignore warning signs, drive out to the level crossings at a restricting signal and bypass the closed crossing gates, although the train has a priority.

Trying to «slip» in front of the train approaching the level crossing, they endanger not only themselves and those in the car, but also train crew and passengers. An accident at a level crossing results in train delays and damages railway tracks and a rolling stock. For example, nearly 500 million tenge was spent on restoration of a locomotive after the collision with a truck at the Arkalyk-Shubarkol level crossing last year.



