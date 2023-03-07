16 nations set up 34 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A total of 16 countries have set up 34 field hospitals in southern Türkiye after powerful earthquakes shook the region last month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

A total of 179,655 tents, 2,076 living containers, and 2,075 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Türkiye with the coordination of foreign representatives, according to a graphic the ministry shared on Twitter.

In-kind aid supplies delivered to the disaster zone include nearly 1.9 million blankets, along with 269,747 sleeping bags, 96,462 beds, 33,810 generators, 7,488 tons of clothing, 4,109 tons of hygienic medical supplies, and 6,908 tons of food, it added.

More than 46,104 people have been killed in the back-to-back earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northwestern Syria.

Condolences have poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.