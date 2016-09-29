16 people including 3 children found dead in China's Yunnan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A suspect is in custody after 16 people including three children were found dead in their homes Thursday in a village in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting local authorities, Kyodo reports.

An initial investigation showed that the seven men, six women, and three children from six households in Yema Village, Huize County, had all been killed, according to local police.



A man was detained in the provincial capital of Kunming, about 200 kilometers from the crime scene, local police said.



Huize County's public security bureau received a report of the case at 7:39 a.m.



An investigation is under way.



