EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:17, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    16 schools to be repaired in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 16 schools will undergo repairs in the capital city of Nur-Sultan this year, Kazinform reports.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov's Instagram post states 16 schools will undergo repairs in the capital this year, of which 13 schools will undergo a general overhaul under the Employment roadmap program. According to the post, 15 thousand jobs will be created for which hiring will be through the Employment Center.

    The mayor's post reads 12 new schools for 20 thousand pupils will be built this year, while construction of 12 schools for 40 thousand pupils is scheduled for 2021. According to the mayor, private investments are being attracted to build schools.


    Tags:
    Astana Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!