Amir Omarkhanov advances to second round of 2024 US Open Junior Championships

Kazakhstani tennis player Amir Omarkhanov advanced to the second round in the Men’s Doubles of 2024 US Open Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Amir Omarkhanov and Timofey Derepasko defeated Türkiye’s Atakan Karahan and Hoyoung Roh of South Korea in three sets with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 10:8. Omarkhanov and Derepasko are set to play vs duo of Czech Republic’s Denis Petak and Flynn Thomas of Switzerland.

Two other Kazakhstani players, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva and Asylzhan Arystanbekova lost their bouts.

Sonja Zhiyenbayeva has successfully started her participation in the US Open Juniors Women's Singles. She will clash against American Alanis Hamilton in the second round of the competition.