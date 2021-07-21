160 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 64,367 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of July 21, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,050 patients are staying at hospitals, while 44,317 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,157 patients are in critical condition, 263 are in extremely severe condition and 160 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 504,290 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 436,523 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.