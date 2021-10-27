160 kids gifted dombras on the eve of Dina Nurpeissova’s 160th anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 160 children from ten educational institutions have been gifted with handmade dombras on the eve of the 160th anniversary of Kazakh kyushi (folk singer) Dina Nurpeissova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was organized at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater in the Kazakh capital. 160 musical instruments were distributed between children residing in all corners of Kazakhstan.

The new charitable project is aimed at gifting the musical instruments to talented orphaned youngsters or children from low-income families as well as at paying the tribute to memory of Kazakh composer Dina Nurpeissova and transmitting the traditions of the Kazakh folklore.

Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Degdar charity fund Dariga Nazarbayeva stressed that dombra has always been the main symbol of the Kazakh culture.

She said the charity fund gifts the musical instruments to schools and ensembles in order to give as many children as possible the opportunity to go in for music and to learn how to play dombra.

Dariga Nazarbayeva went on to praise Dina Nurpeissova’s talent, courage, love of music and native land and the fact that she was the first female composer and folk singer in Kazakhstan. The spirit of the Kazakh land and its people are reflected in Dina Nurpeissova’s music, she added.

Attending the event dated to Nurpeissova’s 160th anniversary was Aktoty Raimkulova, the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who extended gratitude to teachers and principals of schools and heads of musical ensembles for promoting the children’s art and creative endeavors.