    13:09, 12 June 2022 | GMT +6

    160 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 160 are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 12, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    35 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at healthcare facilities, while there are also 125 at-home care patients.

    Seven COVID-19 patients are in serious condition and three more are on life support.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 13 Kazakhstanis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day.


