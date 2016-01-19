161 bln tenge spent for education in Atyrau region in five years

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 161 bln 300 mln tenge were spent for education in Atyrau region in 2011-2015, the region's internal policy department told Kazinform.

“These funds were spent for the construction of 24 education facilities for 6,508 students. Thus, we could liquidate three-shift schooling, ungraded schools and those buildings which were in critical condition. The educational institutions now have an access to Internet and have been provided with computers. The coverage of children with additional education in 2015 rose by 9.6% compared to 2011 and reached 18%,” an official statement reads.