162 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad without PCR tests tested negative

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 5 from Germany, South Korea, India, the Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

1,725 out of 1,940 air passengers had negative PCR test results. All those having no PCR test certificates were taken upon arrival to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests.

162 Kazakhstanis arrived in Kazakhstan on January 4 were tested negative for coronavirus.