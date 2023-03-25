163 houses and 3 buildings flooded in 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The coordination headquarters for cooperation with central and local state bodies took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to debate the country’s flood situation, Kazinform reports.

Despite the preventive measures snowmelt and flood water flooded 163 houses and three buildings in Abai, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan and Pavlodar regions.

Over 3,500 people, above 500 units of equipment, 300 floating crafts and some 300 water pumping equipment are deployed to mitigate flooding consequences.

There has been a rise in air temperature in the northern regions that will lead to intense snowmelt and new flood risks. To this end the Prime Minister stressed the need to prepare sandbags and accumulate special machines to the regions at high risk of flooding.