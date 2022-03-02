163 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 19,906, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,123 are treated as in-patients and 17,783 as out-patients.

163 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 57 in critical condition, and 44 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 260 cases of and 1,250 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



