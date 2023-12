1637 Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 13:30 May 9 six people in Kazakhstan have recovered from coronavirus, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 1637 Kazakhstanis have recovered from coronavirus:

361 in Nur-Sultan,

362 in Almaty,

97 in Shymkent,

89 in Akmola region,

34 in Aktobe region,

48 in Almaty region,

86 in Atyrau region,

12 in East Kazakhstan region,

73 in Zhambyl region,

72 in West Kazakhstan region,

91 in Karaganda region,

23 in Kostanay region,

150 in Kyzylorda region,

12 in Mangistau region,

34 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

64 in Turkestan region.