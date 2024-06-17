16.6 million hectares sown with grain crops in Kazakhstan

Sowing campaign has ended in Kazakhstan with grain crops sown on the area of 16.6 million hectares. This is 5.1% less than in 2023 (17.5 million hectares), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Despite harsh weather conditions the spring-sowing campaign completed as soon as it was possible. At the same time, in cases when sowing campaign delayed because of heavy flooding, the farmers used early-ripening and mid-season varieties,” a press release from the ministry reads.

Kazakhstan exports 6-7 million tons of grain and 1.5-2 million tons of flour. Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan are major buyers of Kazakhstan’s wheat and flour. According to the National Statistics Bureau, prices for bakery products and cereals have surged by 7.5% as of June 3.