16.7 thsd unemployed citizens receive jobs in Kyrgyzstan in 2023

With the assistance of the employment service, 16,703 unemployed citizens were employed in 2023, of which 1,764 are young people, Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Baatyrova stated such data at the opening of the National Championship of blue-collar professions WorldSkills Kyrgyzstan among students of vocational lyceums and colleges, the ministry’s press service reported, Kabar reports.

“In Kyrgyzstan, 2.4 million of the population are young people aged 14 to 35 years. The Ministry carries out targeted work in the field of vocational guidance, vocational education, and youth employment. Thus, as of January 1, 2024, through the Ministry of Labor, more than 8.9 thousand people were trained in professions in demand on the labor market, of which 62% were employed. Moreover, they can study in 125 specialties. Due to the fact that graduates of vocational schools, colleges, and universities do not have experience in the labor market, the ministry this year plans to implement “youth internships” for 3 thousand people under the age of 35. Young people will have the opportunity to undergo internships at enterprises regardless of private ownership.

Nine career guidance centers have been opened across the country to help young people choose a profession,” she said.

The national championship of blue-collar professions WorldSkills Kyrgyzstan is held in three specialties: welding technology, cooking and fashion technology. The best students from all over the country, determined based on the results of the republican round of the championship, will demonstrate their skills and compete for the right to represent the country at the international championship in France.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Education and Science D. Kendirbaeva, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh N. Shakiev, deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh, representatives of ministries, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the academic environment.